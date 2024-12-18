Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$3,000,500.00.
Linamar stock opened at C$58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$54.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.79.
Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.77%. Research analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
