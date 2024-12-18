Insider Buying: Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TSE:TRU) Senior Officer Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TSE:TRUGet Free Report) Senior Officer Wes Getman bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$66,702.35.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

