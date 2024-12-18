Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 22,373 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 22,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,540,828.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $47,837,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Intapp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 301,238 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.