Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells 2,105 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Christie James Beckett Clark sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.69, for a total value of C$399,297.45.
Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.6 %
TSE L traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$190.91. 504,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,247. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$119.99 and a 52 week high of C$196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.89. The stock has a market cap of C$58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17.
Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
