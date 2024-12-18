Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells 2,105 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Christie James Beckett Clark sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.69, for a total value of C$399,297.45.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE L traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$190.91. 504,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,247. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$119.99 and a 52 week high of C$196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.89. The stock has a market cap of C$58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on L shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$203.00 to C$202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$205.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$188.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$225.00 price target on Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$197.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Loblaw Companies

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

