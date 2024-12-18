Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MRVL opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 535,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
