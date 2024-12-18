Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) General Counsel Sells 47,625 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 47,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $51,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,167.80. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Origin Materials Trading Down 3.6 %

ORGN stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 461.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

