Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,089. This represents a 34.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $2,334,850.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. 838,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RYAN. Barclays upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

