Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells 70,986 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $4,885,966.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,096 shares in the company, valued at $345,946,187.68. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Down 2.5 %

INTA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. 568,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,674. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

