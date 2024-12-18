Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells 70,986 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $4,885,966.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,096 shares in the company, valued at $345,946,187.68. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Intapp Stock Down 2.5 %
INTA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. 568,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,674. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
