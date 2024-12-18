InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in InterDigital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 51,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 743,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,635,000 after buying an additional 741,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,968,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $25,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,702.22. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. This trade represents a 10.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $472,253. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock opened at $195.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

