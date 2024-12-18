Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $536.08 and last traded at $535.58. Approximately 7,358,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 37,074,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $530.53.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.36.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
