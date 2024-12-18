Investors Purchase Large Volume of FedEx Call Options (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,166 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 21% compared to the average volume of 19,084 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.68.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $31,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.54. The company had a trading volume of 731,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,538. FedEx has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.08 and a 200-day moving average of $281.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

