iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
IEF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,552,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
