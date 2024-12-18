iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IEF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,552,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

