iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on December 20th

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2798 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Get iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF alerts:

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.