iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Syntax Research Inc.’s Largest Position

Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.1% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $605.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $522.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $468.65 and a 52 week high of $612.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

