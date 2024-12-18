iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) to Issue $0.55 Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5456 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. 1,003,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

