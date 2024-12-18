iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Plans Dividend of $0.88

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8842 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $73.20.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

