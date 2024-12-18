iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Plans Dividend of $0.88

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2024

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8842 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $73.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.