iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Plans Dividend of $0.88

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8842 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ DMXF opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $73.20.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
