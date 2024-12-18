iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Announces $0.53 Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5314 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESGE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. 749,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.