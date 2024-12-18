iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Announces $0.53 Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5314 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ESGE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. 749,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.