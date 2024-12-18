iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.85 on December 20th

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.849 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ IGF opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

