iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Plans Dividend of $0.43

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4342 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
iShares High Yield Active ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
BRHY stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. 334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $52.20.
