iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,824. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39.

