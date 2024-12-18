iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Announces $0.52 Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5157 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IMCV traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.60. 28,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $635.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

