iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Declares Dividend of $1.07 (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0738 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
AAXJ opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks J.P. Morgan Just Upgraded and Why They’re Bullish
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Trump’s China Tariffs Could Reshape These 2 Semiconductor Stocks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.