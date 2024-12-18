iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Declares Dividend of $1.07 (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0738 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AAXJ opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

