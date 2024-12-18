iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Declares Dividend of $0.24

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2427 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 221,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.
About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.