iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Declares Dividend of $0.24

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2427 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 221,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

