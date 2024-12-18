iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,789,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,134,419 shares.The stock last traded at $63.03 and had previously closed at $63.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after acquiring an additional 144,223 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 90,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 363,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.