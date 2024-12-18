iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Plans Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:EMXC)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9999 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

