iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,237,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 572,715 shares.The stock last traded at $23.67 and had previously closed at $23.65.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
