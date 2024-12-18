iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,237,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 572,715 shares.The stock last traded at $23.67 and had previously closed at $23.65.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

