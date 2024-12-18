iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4752 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of EUFN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

