iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4752 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance
Shares of EUFN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.