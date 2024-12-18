iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Announces Dividend of $0.81 (NASDAQ:EWJV)

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.809 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EWJV traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 165,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,832. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.