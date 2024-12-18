iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT) Plans Dividend of $0.05

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QNXT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. 3,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,386. iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $26.27.
