iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0283 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $27.57.
