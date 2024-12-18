iShares Select Dividend ETF Plans Dividend of $1.32 (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.3164 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.66. 734,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,635. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average is $131.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.