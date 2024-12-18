Jeffrey B. Carter Purchases 18,500 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey B. Carter purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSP opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $215.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -10.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 33.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 92.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Articles

