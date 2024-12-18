JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

JFE Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.82.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

