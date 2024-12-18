JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,193,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 4,364,281 shares.The stock last traded at $50.51 and had previously closed at $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPST. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.