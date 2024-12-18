Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
