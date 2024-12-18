Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KEG.UN stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.06. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204. The company has a market cap of C$170.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.74. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$12.91 and a 1 year high of C$15.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keg Royalties Income Fund news, Senior Officer Kenneth Joseph Grondin bought 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,222.51. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

