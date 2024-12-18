Kevin M. Stein Sells 20,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,274.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,313.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,312.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $972.08 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,465.47.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.