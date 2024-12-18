Kevin M. Stein Sells 20,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,274.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,313.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,312.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $972.08 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,465.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.