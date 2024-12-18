Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $39.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE KRC opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 129.34%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 585.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,133,000 after buying an additional 709,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 428.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 689,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 639.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 272,148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 45.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 267,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,858.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 156,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

