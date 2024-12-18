Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell Sells 100 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.74, for a total transaction of C$18,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,518.94. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position.

KXS stock opened at C$181.25 on Wednesday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$132.93 and a 1 year high of C$190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 181.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.27.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KXS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.67.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

