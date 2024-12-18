Kosmos Energy’s (KOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.60 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KOS. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

