Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lifeway Foods
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.