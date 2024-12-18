Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $28.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

