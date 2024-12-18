Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $28.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

