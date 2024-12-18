Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 114,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 289,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 6.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

The firm has a market cap of $693.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 116.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

