LPA Group (LON:LPA) Stock Price Up 26.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) rose 26.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.92). Approximately 63,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 11,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.72).

LPA Group Stock Up 26.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The company has a market cap of £9.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,028.57 and a beta of 0.08.

About LPA Group

(Get Free Report)

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft, infrastructure, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers aircraft ground power supply equipment, such as connectors, aircraft socket assembly kits, cable assemblies, load banks, cable/plug test box, gateway aircraft plug, power analyzers, flanged plugs and sockets, lanyard assemblies, aircraft connectors, plane power crocodile cable carriers, flanged receptacle, and junction sleeves; box aviation ground power units; enclosures, panels and looms, and power outlets; circuit breakers; rectangular, filter, push-pull, hermetic, power, and circular connectors; contactors; in line cable splices and terminal junction modules; backshells and dustcaps; and aviation ground power units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.