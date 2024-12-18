Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.43 and last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 64971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 238.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 209,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 212,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Main Street Capital by 365.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.