Malaga Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:MLGF)

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MLGF stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Malaga Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Get Malaga Financial alerts:

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malaga Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malaga Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.