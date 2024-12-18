Mark Barrysmith Sells 1,228 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $30,012.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,086,912.72. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Mark Barrysmith sold 8,112 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $197,770.56.
Unity Software Stock Down 1.9 %
Unity Software stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software
Unity Software Company Profile
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unity Software
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.