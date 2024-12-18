Mark Barrysmith Sells 1,228 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $30,012.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,086,912.72. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 25th, Mark Barrysmith sold 8,112 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $197,770.56.

Unity Software stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 424,806 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 82.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 29.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

