Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to Repurchase $12.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.28.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $531.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.69 and a 200-day moving average of $482.89. The company has a market capitalization of $487.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $416.53 and a 12-month high of $536.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

