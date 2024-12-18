MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

