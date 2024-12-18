Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Maximus by 942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Maximus by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This trade represents a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. The trade was a 3.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

