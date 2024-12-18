Michael Jardon Purchases 45,200 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Jardon acquired 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $493,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 336,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,113.34. The trade was a 15.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Expro Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XPRO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. 1,156,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.62 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPRO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

